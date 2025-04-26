CM condoles MPA’s death

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif visited the residence of late Member of Provincial Assembly Chaudhry Arshad Javed Warraich in Sambrial and offered condolence to his daughters Hina Arshad Warraich and Zeena Mustafa Warraich.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said, “Chaudhry Arshad Warraich was a noble politician. His political and social services will be remembered for a long time.”

Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Member of the Provincial Assembly Manshaullah Butt and the Chief Secretary were also present on the occasion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025