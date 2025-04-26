IK’s broadcast ban case delayed again

LAHORE: A full bench of the Lahore High Court could not proceed with a petition of former Chairman PTI Imran Khan against the Pakistan Telecom munication Authority for banning broadcasting of his views and news as one of the bench member was not available.

The petitioner contended that it is a fundamental right of a political leader to broadcast his news and views but the respondent authority illegally imposed ban on his speech and news on the news channels. He asked the court declare the action of the respondents as illegal and unconstitutional.

