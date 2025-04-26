AIRLINK 167.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-0.89%)
Pakistan Print 2025-04-26

‘Blistering heatwave’ alert issued

Recorder Report Published 26 Apr, 2025 02:57am

KARACHI: Signalling a red warning about the fresh spell of blistering heatwave, expected to tighten its grip on the country’s large swaths from April 26 through Wednesday, the Met Office urged the nation on Friday for precautions.

It said that the citizens across the nation are urged to take immediate precautions to protect themselves, their families, livestock and their livelihoods. A high-pressure system is expected to enter the upper atmosphere on April 26, gripping most regions by April 27, According to the Met.

This weather anomaly is likely to push daytime temperatures 5 to 7 Celsius above the seasonal average in southern Pakistan —including Sindh, southern Punjab, and Balochistan.

The upper half of the country, including Islamabad, central and northern Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir, will also feel the brunt, with temperatures rising 4 to 6 degrees above normal from April 27 to April 30.

The alert comes with stern warnings for public health. Vulnerable populations—especially children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing conditions—are advised to stay indoors during peak heat hours, drink plenty of water, and avoid unnecessary exposure to sunlight.

Agricultural communities are also on high alert. With wheat harvesting under way in several regions, farmers are advised to adjust their schedules and ensure the safety of livestock, which can suffer heat stress and dehydration. Rising temperatures in northern regions could also accelerate snowmelt, increasing the risk of downstream flooding in early May.

While the heatwave will test the nation’s resilience, some relief may arrive by the end of the month.

A fresh weather system is forecast to enter northern Pakistan on April 30, bringing rain, thunderstorms, and isolated hailstorms across Kashmir, Islamabad, Pothohar, and northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. These conditions are expected to gradually dissipate the heatwave from May 1 onwards.

However, the Met warns that this incoming system could bring its own hazards, including wind-dust storms and lightning that might damage fragile infrastructure such as trees, electric poles, and solar panels.

In response to the forecast, all relevant federal and provincial departments have been directed to remain on high alert. Emergency services, including Rescue 1122, the National Disaster Management Authority, and provincial meteorological offices, are coordinating efforts to ensure timely information dissemination and rapid response capabilities.

