Jul ’24 to Mar ’25: Discos’ ‘inefficiencies’ result in Rs221bn loss: PD

ISLAMABAD: The Power Division claims that inefficiencies of DISCOs (excess losses and under recoveries) for the period July 2024 to March 2025 stood at Rs221 billion compared to Rs364 billion during the same period of previous year, while registering a decrease of Rs143 billion.

In a written reply to a question, the Senate was informed on Friday that the current per unit electricity for single phase domestic consumers for 201-300 units slab in April is Rs39. The quarterly tariff adjustment and fuel charges adjustment may change in upcoming months based on underlying economic variable.

Against the Nepra-determined base rate of Rs36.89/unit for 201-300 units slab, the government of Pakistan is currently charging Rs32.55/unit and accordingly providing subsidy of Rs4.34/unit based on the socioeconomic objectives and budgetary targets in filed.

The House was further informed that prime minister announced that on the consumption of April month the consumer will get benefit reduction of Rs7.41 (inclusive of taxes). This reductions in bill includes per unit reduction impact in cost of electricity and major component is due to IPPs renegotiation, some portion has already been applied through April bill through second quarter decision and FCA and remaining amount shall be passed on after hearing by Nepra for 3rd quarter.

The House was also informed that Neelum Jhelum is a complex hydropower project having 68km of tunneling system. Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project has been closed since May 2024 due to blockage in headrace tunnels. To ascertain the reasons of blockage in the tunnel, dewatering of tunnel has already been completed and debris accumulated in the tunnel is being removed. The prime minister of Pakistan has already constituted a Committee to ascertain the causes and Wapda will proceed on the recommendations of the Committee.

The House was informed that the federal government, through the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP), is financing construction of small, medium, and large dams across the country. Since 2018, 47 dam projects have been completed with federal financing, adding approximately 307,940.61 acre-feet of water storage capacity and facilitating irrigation of 296,537 acres of land.

Further, provincial governments have completed 80 dam projects under their respective Annual Development Programs (ADPs) since 2018, collectively contributing an addition of 122,514 acre-feet of water storage capacity and enabling irrigation of 68;016 acres of land.

In the current financial year, the federal government is sponsoring 32 dam projects which are at various stages of development. Estimated cost of these projects is Rs1,056.985 billion. Upon completion, these projects will provide a cumulative water storage capacity of approximately 8,429,288 acre-feet, bringing 436,932 acres of new land under irrigation.

Provincial governments are sponsoring the construction of 79 dam projects in current financial year at an estimated cost of Rs83.400 billion.

These projects once completed will collectively provide a storage capacity of approximately 347,940 acre-feet, bringing 109,966 acres of new land under irrigation.

