AIRLINK 167.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-0.89%)
BOP 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
CNERGY 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.63%)
CPHL 88.70 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.83%)
FCCL 44.99 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.41%)
FFL 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.74%)
FLYNG 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.57%)
HUBC 140.20 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (1.62%)
HUMNL 12.56 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.54%)
KEL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
KOSM 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.08%)
MLCF 67.40 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (4.03%)
OGDC 213.50 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (0.86%)
PACE 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.32%)
PAEL 44.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.27%)
PIAHCLA 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.4%)
PIBTL 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.41%)
POWER 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.97%)
PPL 163.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-1.45%)
PRL 29.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-4.44%)
PTC 21.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.46%)
SEARL 88.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-2.17%)
SSGC 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.34%)
SYM 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.14%)
TELE 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.98%)
TPLP 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.92%)
TRG 64.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1%)
WAVESAPP 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.95%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.53%)
YOUW 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.88%)
BR100 12,327 Increased By 71.3 (0.58%)
BR30 36,803 Increased By 80.1 (0.22%)
KSE100 115,469 Increased By 449.5 (0.39%)
KSE30 35,563 Increased By 234.3 (0.66%)
European shares hit 3-week high as US-China trade tensions ease

Reuters Published 26 Apr, 2025 02:57am

FRANKFURT: European shares ended at a three-week high on Friday, notching up their second straight weekly gain as signs of a potential de-escalation in the US-China trade war encouraged risk-taking.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed 0.3% higher and were up 2.7% for the week.

China has exempted some US imports from its 125% tariffs, according to businesses notified, in the latest sign that the two countries appear to be trying to ease trade tensions.

The White House has in recent days expressed willingness to negotiate with Beijing on tariffs. US President Donald Trump said in an interview that discussions with China were taking place, although Beijing denied this.

Teeuwe Mevissen, senior market economist at Rabobank, said a roller-coaster week for equities had been influenced by news about Trump’s take on the US central bank and the trade war.

Risk-taking was hit earlier this week when Trump repeatedly criticised US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, with markets questioning the independence of the US central bank, but he later backtracked from his criticisms. For the week, the basic resources sub-index was up 5.2% on the back of the easing global trade tensions, which benefited copper prices.

The automobiles and parts index, sensitive to tariff-related moves, outperformed its peers by rising 5.7% for the week. Despite a 90-day pause to Trump’s sweeping tariffs, European Union members and other countries are still being hit by a broad 10% tariff along with higher rates on steel, aluminium and cars.

On the day, European defences stocks and construction and materials stocks led sub-sector gains by rising about 1.8% each.

French jet engine maker Safran jumped 4.2% after it reported a stronger than expected rise in first-quarter revenue and said it was confident of hitting full-year targets, excluding any tariff impact.

The head of Safran said China had decided to grant exemptions from import tariffs for some aircraft parts, including jet engines.

Siemens added 3% after Citi reinstated the German technology conglomerate as a “buy”, saying artificial intelligence-driven automation should put the company in a leading position.

European shares

