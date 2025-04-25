AIRLINK 169.45 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.56%)
Pakistan Print 2025-04-25

Ahsan condemns India’s baseless allegations, hostile posturing

Naveed Butt Published April 25, 2025 Updated April 25, 2025 07:48am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal has strongly condemned the latest baseless allegations and hostile posturing by India, which are clearly designed to deflect global attention from its ongoing human rights atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), and to pursue its malicious designs against Pakistan, including on the Indus Waters Treaty.

He said that India has a known history of orchestrating false flag operations to malign Pakistan internationally. “This dangerous pattern not only undermines regional stability but also attempts to cover up its internal failures and increasing repression in Kashmir,” he said.

“Let it be clear: Pakistan has been the greatest victim of terrorism, having lost over 80,000 lives and suffered billions in economic losses. Yet, we have stood resilient and emerged as a responsible state, committed to peace, counterterrorism, and regional cooperation. The world must not lose sight of the real issue—the systematic denial of rights and dignity to the people of Kashmir. No amount of propaganda can erase the brutal reality of Indian occupation, demographic engineering, and suppression of freedom in Kashmir,” he said.

He said that equally alarming is India’s growing hostility towards the Indus Waters Treaty—an internationally-recognised agreement that India is now attempting to undermine for political leverage.

“Let me state unequivocally: Pakistan will protect its water rights and will resist any unilateral action aimed at depriving its people of their fair share,” he said.

The minister urged the international community to see through India’s distractions and take a firm stand for justice, peace, and stability in South Asia. Pakistan desires peace, but we will not allow our national interest and regional security to be compromised.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Comments

