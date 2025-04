ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday extended the interim bail of senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Qaiser until May 21 in a case registered against him in connection with a PTI public gathering in Sangjani, Islamabad.

ATC Judge Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain, while hearing a pre-arrest bail application filed by the former speaker of the National Assembly through his counsel, extended Qaiser’s bail till May 21.

