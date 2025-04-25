AIRLINK 169.14 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.37%)
Any unwarranted action by India will attract ‘appropriate’ response: NA body

Nuzhat Nazar Published April 25, 2025 Updated April 25, 2025 07:55am

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Defence has reiterated that any unwarranted action by the Indian side will be met with an appropriate response, emphasising Pakistan’s resolve to safeguard its national security and sovereignty.

In a meeting held at the Parliament House on Thursday, chaired by MNA Fatehullah Khan, the committee categorically rejected the unfounded allegations levelled by the Indian government against Pakistan following the recent loss of lives in Pahalgam. It, unanimously, condemned the incident and expressed deep sorrow, offering Fatiha and Dua for the deceased.

The committee expressed serious concern over the Indian government’s recent moves, including the unilateral suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, closure of the Attari border, and the withdrawal of diplomats. Members warned that such hostile measures could escalate tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours. Stressing that Pakistan has consistently acted with responsibility in maintaining regional peace, the committee made it clear that any future aggression would be met with a firm and calculated response.

During the session, the committee also reviewed “The Pakistan Navy (Amendment) Bill, 2024”. Officials from the Ministry of Defence briefed the members on the proposed legislation, which includes provisions related to welfare activities, electronic crimes, and updates to legal procedures. The amendments aim to bring the Navy Act in line with those recently enacted for the Pakistan Army and Air Force. After thorough deliberation, the committee, unanimously, recommended its passage by the National Assembly.

In a separate agenda item, the Surveyor General of Pakistan and the secretaries of Mines and Minerals Departments from all provinces and Gilgit-Baltistan briefed the committee on private sector involvement in mapping mineral resources. Stressing the importance of safeguarding sensitive data, the committee urged provincial governments to prioritise the use of the Surveyor General’s services over private entities.

Addressing the disparity in funding between Federal Government Educational Institutions (FGEIs) under the Ministry of Defence and institutions under the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE), the committee decided to summon the secretaries of Finance and Planning in the next meeting for a detailed discussion.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Aqeel Malik, Ibrar Ahmad, Saba Sadiq, Isfpanyar M Bandara, Salahuddin Junejo, Sanjay Parwani, Gul Asghar Khan, Pullain Baloch, Muhammad Aslam Ghumman, Ghulam Muhammad, and Zeb Jaffar, Parliamentary Secretary on Defence.

Senior officials from the Ministry of Defence, Law and Justice, and provincial governments were also present.

