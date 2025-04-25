AIRLINK 169.48 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.58%)
BOP 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
CNERGY 8.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
CPHL 88.40 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.49%)
FCCL 43.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.64%)
FFL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.84%)
FLYNG 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
HUBC 139.00 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (0.75%)
HUMNL 12.48 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.89%)
KEL 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
KOSM 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.52%)
MLCF 64.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
OGDC 210.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-0.75%)
PACE 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
PAEL 45.29 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.6%)
PIAHCLA 17.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.05%)
PIBTL 9.32 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
POWER 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.38%)
PPL 167.29 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.53%)
PRL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.49%)
PTC 21.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.71%)
SEARL 90.60 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.14%)
SSGC 41.49 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.07%)
SYM 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.83%)
TELE 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.81%)
TPLP 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
TRG 65.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.62%)
WAVESAPP 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.95%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
YOUW 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.15%)
BR100 12,325 Increased By 69.2 (0.56%)
BR30 36,875 Increased By 152.1 (0.41%)
KSE100 115,428 Increased By 407.9 (0.35%)
KSE30 35,451 Increased By 122.4 (0.35%)
Apr 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-04-25

Gandapur condemns Indian stance over Pahalgam incident

Recorder Report Published April 25, 2025 Updated April 25, 2025 08:05am

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, has strongly condemned the Indian government’s stance towards Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam incident.

In a forceful statement, he described India’s aggressive posture as “regrettable and intolerable,” warning that Pakistan is fully prepared to deliver a strong response to any form of aggression.

Speaking on Thursday during the 31st meeting of the provincial cabinet in Peshawar, the Chief Minister accused the Modi-led government of deliberately attempting to exploit the Pahalgam incident as part of a broader conspiracy against Pakistan. He termed the incident a glaring failure of the Indian government.

Expressing sorrow over the loss of innocent lives in the incident, Gandapur criticized the Indian leadership for using the incident as a pretext to malign Pakistan in order to cover up their own incompetence.

He cautioned that any hostile move by India under the guise of this event would incur a heavy price. Gandapur emphasized that the Pakistani nation stands united in safeguarding its sovereignty and national interests, and is ready to make any necessary sacrifices.

He further stated that India’s aggressive policies have consistently posed a threat to regional peace.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Ali Amin Gandapur KP CM Pakistan and India Pahalgam incident

Comments

200 characters

Gandapur condemns Indian stance over Pahalgam incident

Gradual recovery likely in LSM sector, says FD

Pakistan asks India to present evidence

Pakistan closes airspace, suspends trade with India

Economic future of Pakistan: Pivotal role of private sector highlighted

Economic growth hinges on structural reforms: SBP

FSR for CY24 unveiled: SBP says financial system’s resilience remains intact

Pakistan misses wheat production target

All categories covered: FBR extends new set of rules for e-invoicing

Forex & appeal rules: SC dismisses federation’s plea

APCMA, cement cos: CAT asked to annul Rs6.35bn CCP penalty

Read more stories