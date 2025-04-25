Gandapur condemns Indian stance over Pahalgam incident

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, has strongly condemned the Indian government’s stance towards Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam incident.

In a forceful statement, he described India’s aggressive posture as “regrettable and intolerable,” warning that Pakistan is fully prepared to deliver a strong response to any form of aggression.

Speaking on Thursday during the 31st meeting of the provincial cabinet in Peshawar, the Chief Minister accused the Modi-led government of deliberately attempting to exploit the Pahalgam incident as part of a broader conspiracy against Pakistan. He termed the incident a glaring failure of the Indian government.

Expressing sorrow over the loss of innocent lives in the incident, Gandapur criticized the Indian leadership for using the incident as a pretext to malign Pakistan in order to cover up their own incompetence.

He cautioned that any hostile move by India under the guise of this event would incur a heavy price. Gandapur emphasized that the Pakistani nation stands united in safeguarding its sovereignty and national interests, and is ready to make any necessary sacrifices.

He further stated that India’s aggressive policies have consistently posed a threat to regional peace.

