Pakistan

CM’s message on World Immunization Week

Recorder Report Published 25 Apr, 2025 06:05am

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said a vigorous vaccination campaign is underway against polio, measles, TB, hepatitis, tetanus, pneumonia and other deadly diseases across Punjab.

In her message on the occasion of World Immunization Week, the CM emphasized that the most effective tools against diseases are awareness, caution and timely vaccination.

She made an appeal to the public, to ensure their children receive all necessary vaccines. She also praised the health workers and vaccination teams of the Health Department working tirelessly to reach every household.

Maryam Nawaz reaffirmed her government’s commitment to making Punjab a polio-free province.

Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique said, “With more professionalism and smart use of technology we have been able to boost routine immunization so as to avoid vaccine preventable diseases.”

