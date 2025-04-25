AIRLINK 167.80 Decreased By ▼ -10.36 (-5.81%)
Pakistan Print 2025-04-25

Ban on ‘X’: LHC adjourns proceedings

Recorder Report Published 25 Apr, 2025 06:05am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday adjourned the proceedings in the petitions challenging the ban on social media platform ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) as Attorney General Pakistan (AGP) did not appear before the court.

Earlier, a law officer informed the court that AGP had to attend meeting of Security Council Pakistan at Islamabad.

A full bench headed by Chief Justice Aalia Neelum adjourned the petitions to be fixed after May 10.

The petitioners contended in their petitions that the government imposed restrictions on social media and blocked access to platform X.

They argued that the access to information was a fundamental right of every citizen.

The petitioners asked the court to lift all restrictions on social media.

