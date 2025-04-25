Pindi’s development projects: CM Maryam expresses satisfaction

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif reached Rawalpindi city, visited various ongoing development projects and expressed happiness over the expected completion of the biggest project in the history of Rawalpindi by May 31.

She visited the Rawalpindi GPO Underpass and Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Flyover Project. The Chief Minister reviewed construction quality of the project and also inspected ongoing construction activities. She responded to the enthusiasm of the workers working on the project by waving her hand. She directed to ensure construction quality in the project under any circumstance and directed to plant two trees on the dual sides of the roads. Two more underpasses will be built to make Rawalpindi’s Mall Road signal-free. Two lakh vehicles will be able to easily pass through the underpass on a daily basis. The construction of the underpass will make it easier for AFIC and MH patients to cross the road.

The Mall Road will be made signal-free for 26 kilometers. Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Flyover will be completed at a cost of Rs2.3 billion and the underpass project will be completed at a cost of Rs4.38 billion. The construction work of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Flyover project has been completed by 85 percent and the construction of the underpass project has been completed by 60 percent.

Secretary C&W gave a detailed briefing about the ongoing project. It was informed in the briefing that installation of piles of the overhead bridge of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Flyover project has been completed. 56 girders of the flyover have been prepared, 32 girders have been installed on the flyover. The construction work of 7 drains of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Flyover is ongoing and boundary wall of the flyover has also been completed. The Chief Minister also reviewed construction activities of the underpass at Mall Road GPO Chowk. The construction of 2093 piles and girders of the underpass has been completed.

A special path for pedestrians has also been included in the project. Construction work is underway on 56 development projects in Rawalpindi Division. The completion of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Flyover will enable citizens to have direct access to the motorway and Rawalpindi Ring Road. 79,000 vehicles will benefit after the completion of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Flyover.

Member of National Assembly Ms Tahira Aurangzeb, Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Chief Secretary Zahid Zaman Akhtar and other senior officials were also present.

