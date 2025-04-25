AIRLINK 167.80 Decreased By ▼ -10.36 (-5.81%)
BOP 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.59%)
CNERGY 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.8%)
CPHL 88.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.50 (-4.86%)
FCCL 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-3.87%)
FFL 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.14%)
FLYNG 28.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.58%)
HUBC 138.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.86 (-2.72%)
HUMNL 12.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.73%)
KEL 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.06%)
KOSM 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-5.57%)
MLCF 64.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-2.25%)
OGDC 212.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.33 (-1.09%)
PACE 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.65%)
PAEL 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.96%)
PIAHCLA 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.83%)
PIBTL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.12%)
POWER 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.11%)
PPL 167.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-1.66%)
PRL 30.63 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-7.69%)
PTC 21.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.44%)
SEARL 90.21 Decreased By ▼ -3.19 (-3.42%)
SSGC 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
SYM 14.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-6.02%)
TELE 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.26%)
TPLP 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.76%)
TRG 65.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-2.54%)
WAVESAPP 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.34%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.62%)
BR100 12,255 Decreased By -261.8 (-2.09%)
BR30 36,723 Decreased By -919.8 (-2.44%)
KSE100 115,020 Decreased By -2206.3 (-1.88%)
KSE30 35,328 Decreased By -691.3 (-1.92%)
Markets Print 2025-04-25

Tech, autos boost Japan’s Nikkei as trade war worries ease

Reuters Published 25 Apr, 2025 06:05am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average rose to a three-week high on Thursday, tracking a tech-led rally on Wall Street overnight, as the White House signalled a willingness to de-escalate its trade war with China.

A Financial Times report that US President Donald Trump may exempt car companies from some tariffs lent additional support to auto shares.

The market initially enjoyed the broad support of a retreat in the yen’s value against the dollar, although a rebound on Thursday contributed to Japan’s stock indexes paring gains into the close.

The Nikkei ended the day up 0.5% at 35,039.15, near the session low but held above the psychologically significant 35,000 level. It earlier advanced as much as 1.2% to touch 35,287.95 for the first time since April 2, when Trump stunned world markets with his far more aggressive-than-anticipated “Liberation Day” reciprocal tariffs.

The broader Topix rose 0.3%.

On Wednesday, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that the current astronomical levies between the United States and China are not sustainable and “a break between the two countries in trade does not suit anyone’s interest,” signalling the White House’s willingness to talk.

