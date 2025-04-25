AIRLINK 167.80 Decreased By ▼ -10.36 (-5.81%)
BOP 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.59%)
CNERGY 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.8%)
CPHL 88.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.50 (-4.86%)
FCCL 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-3.87%)
FFL 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.14%)
FLYNG 28.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.58%)
HUBC 138.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.86 (-2.72%)
HUMNL 12.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.73%)
KEL 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.06%)
KOSM 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-5.57%)
MLCF 64.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-2.25%)
OGDC 212.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.33 (-1.09%)
PACE 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.65%)
PAEL 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.96%)
PIAHCLA 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.83%)
PIBTL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.12%)
POWER 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.11%)
PPL 167.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-1.66%)
PRL 30.63 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-7.69%)
PTC 21.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.44%)
SEARL 90.21 Decreased By ▼ -3.19 (-3.42%)
SSGC 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
SYM 14.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-6.02%)
TELE 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.26%)
TPLP 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.76%)
TRG 65.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-2.54%)
WAVESAPP 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.34%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.62%)
BR100 12,255 Decreased By -261.8 (-2.09%)
BR30 36,723 Decreased By -919.8 (-2.44%)
KSE100 115,020 Decreased By -2206.3 (-1.88%)
KSE30 35,328 Decreased By -691.3 (-1.92%)
Markets Print 2025-04-25

Asia rice: Currency moves buoy Indian, Thai prices but demand still lags

Reuters Published 25 Apr, 2025 06:05am

BENGALURU, MUMBAI, BANGKOK, HANOI AND DHAKA: Prices of rice shipped from India and Thailand edged higher this week, aided by currency fluctuations, although gains were capped by subdued demand, while Vietnamese rates were little changed. Indian rice prices recovered from a 22-month-low, with the 5% broken parboiled variety being quoted at $389-$396 per metric ton, up from the last week’s $388-$394. Prices were helped as the Indian rupee rose slightly versus the US dollar.

Indian 5% broken white rice was priced at $382-$388 per metric ton this week. Buyers from Africa “are on the sidelines. They are trying to clear high cost imports made a few months back,” said a Kolkata based exporter. India’s state reserves of rice, including unmilled paddy, totalled a record 63.09 million tons as of April 1, far exceeding the government’s target of 13.6 million tons. Meanwhile, Thailand’s 5% broken rice rose to $410 per ton up from $405 quoted last week due to exchange rates. Price rose due to currency rates, said a Bangkok-based trader.

However, “demand has been very very quiet. It’s worrying,” the trader said, adding that supply this year has been very good, but the problem was with orders. Vietnam’s 5% broken rice was offered at $395 per metric ton on Thursday, little changed from $396 a week ago, according to Vietnam Food Association.

“Demand from buyers hasn’t picked up,” a trader based in Ho Chi Minh City said, adding that domestic supplies are low. Traders said the government will buy 220,000 tons of rice by the end of June for national reserve. Elsewhere, Bangladesh has begun purchasing 1.7 million tons of rice from local farmers during the current harvesting season to boost its reserves, according to officials from the Food Ministry.

