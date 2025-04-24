AIRLINK 167.80 Decreased By ▼ -10.36 (-5.81%)
BOP 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.59%)
CNERGY 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.8%)
CPHL 88.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.50 (-4.86%)
FCCL 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-3.87%)
FFL 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.14%)
FLYNG 28.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.58%)
HUBC 138.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.86 (-2.72%)
HUMNL 12.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.73%)
KEL 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.06%)
KOSM 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-5.57%)
MLCF 64.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-2.25%)
OGDC 212.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.33 (-1.09%)
PACE 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.65%)
PAEL 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.96%)
PIAHCLA 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.83%)
PIBTL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.12%)
POWER 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.11%)
PPL 167.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-1.66%)
PRL 30.63 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-7.69%)
PTC 21.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.44%)
SEARL 90.21 Decreased By ▼ -3.19 (-3.42%)
SSGC 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
SYM 14.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-6.02%)
TELE 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.26%)
TPLP 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.76%)
TRG 65.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-2.54%)
WAVESAPP 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.34%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.62%)
BR100 12,255 Decreased By -261.8 (-2.09%)
BR30 36,723 Decreased By -919.8 (-2.44%)
KSE100 115,020 Decreased By -2206.3 (-1.88%)
KSE30 35,328 Decreased By -691.3 (-1.92%)
Apr 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US stocks mixed amid trade talk fog

AFP Published April 24, 2025 Updated April 24, 2025 06:58pm

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks were mixed early Thursday after two strong sessions as some companies pointed to weakening consumer activity amid trade war uncertainty.

Beijing said any claims of ongoing trade talks with Washington were “groundless,” putting a damper on more upbeat comments from the Trump administration in recent days about negotiations.

Meanwhile, both Procter & Gamble and PepsiCo cut their forecasts in light of economic uncertainty that are crimping consumer behavior.

“The main driver is a more nervous consumer reducing consumption in the short term,” said P&G Chief Financial Officer Andre Schulten.

Wall St bounces back after selloff as investors assess earnings

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.3 percent at 39,500.33.

The broad-based S&P 500 climbed 0.3 percent to 5,390.44, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.6 percent to 16,811.29.

Stocks rose decisively the last two sessions following Trump’s comments about China talks and that he had no plans to fire Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

Markets are now turning to the heart of earnings season where results have thus far been mixed, said Kim Forrest of Bokeh Capital Partners.

“We’re going to hear some uncertainty,” Forrest said. “That might drive the administration to … maybe get some of these deals done,” she said of trade talks.

Wall Street

Comments

200 characters

US stocks mixed amid trade talk fog

Pakistan warns India: Indus Waters Treaty suspension ‘an act of war’, vows full-spectrum response

KSE-100 Index loses over 2,200 points amid strong selling pressure

Pakistan rupee depreciates to 15-month low against US dollar

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves drop $367mn to 7-month low

Foreign office summons Indian diplomat in Islamabad

SBP Stability Review’24: banks borrow more; deposit shrinks by over Rs1 trillion

India revokes visas for Pakistanis, suspends new visa service, foreign ministry says

PIA privatisation: govt restarts airline sale process with fresh EOI call

India calls all-party meet, summons top Pakistani diplomat after Kashmir attack on tourists

Pakistan Tobacco Company names new chairman, CEO

Read more stories