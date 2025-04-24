AIRLINK 178.16 Decreased By ▼ -4.55 (-2.49%)
Pakistan Print 2025-04-24

Removal of road obstructions in Sindh demanded

Press Release Published 24 Apr, 2025 04:11am

FAISALABAD: All major textile associations in Faisalabad, along with the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI), have raised serious concerns over the ongoing road blockages in Sindh, which are severely disrupting cargo traffic and threatening the export sector. Hazar Khan, Senior Vice Chairman of the Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers & Exporters Association (PHMA) addressing a press conference here Wednesday, said that the road closures due to protests over canal issues have led to the halting of hundreds of containers. This disruption not only delays the timely delivery of products to international markets but also jeopardises the trust of foreign buyers in Pakistani exporters. He further highlighted the challenges faced in receiving raw materials for manufacturing, leading to operational difficulties in industrial units.

However, Rehan Naseem Bhara, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI), emphasised that the blockage of roads is preventing export containers from reaching ports, resulting in delays of up to one to two months. He appealed to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah to address the issue promptly to prevent further economic damage.

Mian Farukh Iqbal, former Chairman PHMA, mentioned that after receiving relief in electricity tariffs, they assured international buyers of the resumption of production processes. However, the current road blockages are hindering exports. He urged the government to resolve the issue swiftly to achieve the ‘Uraan’ program’s target of $60 billion in exports over the next five years.

Rana Altaf Ahmed, former Senior Vice Chairman PHMA said this issue must be resolved immediately to avoid having to ship our consignments by air.

Syed Zia Alamdar Hussain, former President of the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce added we are not part of any political agenda. Our only concern is political and economic stability. The government must take urgent action to end the road blockages so that the business and trade ecosystem can return to normal.

Waheed Khaliq Ramey Chairman Power Looms Owner association said that this issue is not limited to the export sector alone — the local industry is also being severely affected. “I respectfully urge the President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari, whose party has governed Sindh for the past sixteen years, to intervene and resolve this matter promptly.”

Mian Kashif Zia, former Chairman PHMA, said that the news of these protests is damaging Pakistan’s image internationally. Our buyers are now reluctant to place new orders.

