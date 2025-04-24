Met Office forecasts fresh surge in temperatures

KARACHI: The Met Office sounded the alarm on Wednesday over a fresh surge in temperatures across Sindh, forecasting a renewed heatwave that will grip much of the province from April 24 to 29.

However, it has informed that the relentless heatwave has subsided in Karachi but warned of soaring daytime temperatures rising 6–8 Celsius above normal in several districts such as Dadu, Jacobabad, Sukkur, Larkana, and Khairpur. Slightly milder, but still concerning, 4–6 Celsius spikes are expected in Tharparkar, Umerkot and Mirpur Khas.

For Karachi, the next three days promise little relief. Weather experts forecast hot and humid conditions, with maximum temperatures ranging from 36 Celsius to 39 Celsius. Morning humidity may climb to 85 percent while westerly and southwesterly winds are unlikely to offer much cooling comfort.

Health officials and weather authorities are urging citizens to remain vigilant. Children, women, and the elderly are particularly vulnerable and should avoid direct sunlight, stay hydrated, and reduce outdoor exposure during peak hours.

Meanwhile, farmers are being advised to adjust their agricultural plans and ensure proper care for their livestock amid the challenging climate.

