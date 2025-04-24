Punjab on path of development: CM Maryam

LAHORE: “Under the leadership of Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Punjab has been put on the path of development,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif in a meeting with the Members of Punjab Assembly from Faisalabad Division, Arif Mehmood Gul and Agha Ali Haider.

The CM briefed them about the ongoing development work in the province, and discussed with them over all political situation in the country.

She added, “It is a job of Pakistan Muslim League-N to serve the people of Pakistan. We will fulfill our promises made with the people, God Willing!”

The visiting MPAs thanked Madam Chief Minister on starting record development work in the province, and congratulated her on successful launch of the largest number of development projects in the history of Punjab. They acknowledged, “Maryam Nawaz Sharif truly has a passion to serve the people. Provision of free medicines in all government hospitals across Punjab is testament to the people-centric performance of the Punjab government.” They also congratulated Madam Chief Minister on reduction in the rate of inflation in the country.

