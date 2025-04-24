AIRLINK 178.16 Decreased By ▼ -4.55 (-2.49%)
BOP 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.92%)
CNERGY 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.49%)
CPHL 92.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-1.82%)
FCCL 45.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.1%)
FFL 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.73%)
FLYNG 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
HUBC 142.11 Decreased By ▼ -3.67 (-2.52%)
HUMNL 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.69%)
KEL 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.13%)
KOSM 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.25%)
MLCF 66.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.5%)
OGDC 214.36 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (0.51%)
PACE 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.99%)
PAEL 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-4.06%)
PIAHCLA 17.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.52%)
PIBTL 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.51%)
POWER 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.42%)
PPL 169.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.49%)
PRL 33.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.41%)
PTC 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.06%)
SEARL 93.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.73%)
SSGC 41.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.35%)
SYM 15.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
TELE 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.81%)
TPLP 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.4%)
TRG 66.98 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.13%)
WAVESAPP 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.61%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
YOUW 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,517 Decreased By -158.7 (-1.25%)
BR30 37,643 Decreased By -496.1 (-1.3%)
KSE100 117,226 Decreased By -1204.2 (-1.02%)
KSE30 36,020 Decreased By -383.5 (-1.05%)
Markets Print 2025-04-24

Nikkei ends at 3-week high on Wall Street rebound, tech boost

Reuters Published 24 Apr, 2025 04:11am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei hit a three-week closing high on Wednesday as a strong rebound in Wall Street prompted investors to scoop up technology and auto shares.

The Nikkei reached an intraday peak of 35,142.12 before ending the session up 1.89% at 34,868.63, its highest closing level since April 2.

“Investors sold stocks as soon as they saw the index’s strong rebound, but overall the market sentiment is not bad,” said Takuro Hayashi, head of the investment research centre at IwaiCosmo Securities. “But the market wanted to confirm the outcome of the talks between US and Japan finance chiefs this week, which may move the yen in either direction.”

Japanese Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent are expected to meet in Washington this week, where currency rates are likely to be among key topics.

The yen strengthened to a seven-month high of 139.885 against the dollar in the previous session. The dollar rebounded on Wednesday, pushing the yen to trade down 0.1% at 141.760.

Overnight, US stocks rose as a spate of quarterly earnings reports and hints at the de-escalation of US-China trade tensions brought buyers in from the sidelines.

