Markets Print 2025-04-24

Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 24 Apr, 2025 04:11am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 176,355 tons of cargo comprising 111,551 Tons of import cargo and 64,804 Tons of export cargo during last 24hrs ending at 0700 Hours.

The total import cargo of 111,551 comprised of 65,533 Tons of Containerized Cargo, 1,375 Tons of Bulk Cargo, 3,594 Tons of Chick peas & 41,049 Tons of Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 64,804 comprised of 14,996 Tons of Containerized Cargo, 5,254Tons of Barite Lumps, 33,654 Tons of Clinkers & 10,900 Tons of Liquid Cargo.

There are seven ships currently at berth namely Ocean Wave, Conti Cortesia, Independent Spirit, One Marvel, M. T. Shalamar, Cnc Dream & X-Press Cassiopeia Berth at Karachi Port Trust.

Four ships sailed from Karachi Port Trust namely Mol Presence, Umm Al Anber, Hmm Green & Parossailed.

PORT QASIM

Eleven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, MSC Sarah-V, SM Mahi and Jipro Neftis left the port today morning, while three ships, Valianta, Annita and Zahra expected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo volume of 136,948 tonnes, comprising 94,806 tonnes imports cargo and 42,142 export cargo carried in 2,836 Containers (843 TEUs Imports &1,993 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours

There are 10 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them five ships, Hyundai Hong-Kong, Marathopolis, Fortune Youngin, Nave Estella and Volissos carrying Container, Palm oil, Gas oil and Coal are expected to take berths at QICT, LCT, FOTCO and PIBT are respectively on Wednesday 23rd April, while three more container ships, MSC Positano, One Magnificence and Tolten are due to expected arrive at outer anchorage on Thursday 24th April 2025.

