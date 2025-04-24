AIRLINK 178.16 Decreased By ▼ -4.55 (-2.49%)
Markets Print 2025-04-24

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 24 Apr, 2025 04:11am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
April 23, 2025
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        22-Apr-25      21-Apr-25      18-Apr-25      17-Apr-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.100423       0.100595       0.101029        0.10115
Euro                             0.842733                                     0.838721
Japanese yen                     0.005245       0.005182       0.005178       0.005183
U.K. pound                       0.981561                                     0.976306
U.S. dollar                      0.734344       0.732983       0.737311       0.738311
Algerian dinar                   0.005569       0.005566       0.005572        0.00558
Australian dollar                0.472697                                     0.468163
Botswana pula                    0.053754                                     0.053601
Brazilian real                   0.127734                                     0.126093
Brunei dollar                    0.562802       0.562017                      0.562094
Canadian dollar                                                               0.532807
Chilean peso                     0.000764       0.000757                      0.000762
Czech koruna                                                                  0.033523
Danish krone                     0.112882

Korean won 0.000518 0.000516 0.000519 0.000517 Kuwaiti dinar 2.39982 2.3942 2.40649 Malaysian ringgit 0.167735 0.167119 0.167229 0.167342 Mauritian rupee 0.016425 0.01638 0.016303 0.016351 Mexican peso 0.037526 0.037261 New Zealand dollar 0.440313 0.4366 Norwegian krone 0.070887 Omani rial 1.90987 1.90633 1.92018 Peruvian sol 0.197943 Philippine peso 0.012981 0.012941 Polish zloty 0.197298 0.195922 Qatari riyal 0.201743 0.201369 0.202833 Russian ruble 0.009015 0.009076 0.009087 0.009002 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.195825 0.195462 0.196883 Singapore dollar 0.562802 0.562017 0.562094 South African rand 0.039436 0.039121 Swedish krona 0.077207 0.076055 Swiss franc 0.904086 0.903464 Thai baht 0.022136 0.022107 0.022083 0.022227 Trinidadian dollar 0.109247 U.A.E. dirham 0.199958 0.199587 0.201038 Uruguayan peso 0.017394 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.





