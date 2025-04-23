AIRLINK 182.71 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (1.41%)
BOP 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-8.49%)
CNERGY 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.4%)
CPHL 94.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.07%)
FCCL 46.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.52%)
FFL 16.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.74%)
FLYNG 28.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.52%)
HUBC 145.78 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.37%)
HUMNL 13.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2%)
KOSM 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.12%)
MLCF 67.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-3.08%)
OGDC 213.28 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.49%)
PACE 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
PAEL 47.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
PIAHCLA 17.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.17%)
PIBTL 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-6.24%)
POWER 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (5.32%)
PPL 170.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.09%)
PRL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.93%)
PTC 22.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.81%)
SEARL 95.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.82%)
SSGC 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-2.93%)
SYM 15.61 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (10.01%)
TELE 7.47 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.75%)
TPLP 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.01%)
TRG 66.89 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.97%)
WAVESAPP 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.82%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.5%)
YOUW 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.41%)
BR100 12,676 Decreased By -26.4 (-0.21%)
BR30 38,139 Decreased By -118.5 (-0.31%)
KSE100 118,430 Increased By 47 (0.04%)
KSE30 36,403 Increased By 8.1 (0.02%)
Apr 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Trump envoy heads to Moscow for more Ukraine peace talks with Putin

Reuters Published 23 Apr, 2025 01:28am

MOSCOW: U.S. President Donald Trump’s envoy, Steve Witkoff, will visit Moscow this week for a new round of talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin about the war in Ukraine, the White House said on Tuesday.

Witkoff has previously held three long meetings with Putin on prospects for an end to the war in Ukraine.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said President Donald Trump had met Witkoff earlier in the day and “they wanted everyone to know that the negotiations continue” and that Witkoff was headed to Russia later this week.

Trump “wants to see peace, he wants this war to end” and he has grown frustrated with both sides of the war, she said.

Kremlin foreign policy adviser Yury Ushakov said earlier on Tuesday Witkoff would visit Moscow this week, according to Interfax.

Ukraine ready to hold talks with Russia once ceasefire in place, Zelenskiy says

The meeting comes as talks prepare to get under way in London on Wednesday regarding the war in Ukraine.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s Ukraine envoy General Keith Kellogg will attend those meetings, U.S. State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce told reporters at a separate briefing, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio no longer able to attend.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Tuesday said he would be happy to meet with Trump later this week when they both attend the funeral for Pope Francis.

Zelenskiy, speaking to reporters in Kyiv, said Ukraine would be ready to hold talks with Russia in any format once a ceasefire is in place and the fighting between Kyiv and Moscow’s forces has stopped.

Putin, meanwhile, has offered to halt his invasion of Ukraine across the current front line as part of efforts to reach a peace deal with Trump, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

Multiple sources say the U.S. last week had proposed recognizing Russia’s illegal annexation of Crimea.

Donald Trump Vladimir Putin White House Volodymyr Zelenskiy War in Ukraine Steve Witkoff

Comments

200 characters

Trump envoy heads to Moscow for more Ukraine peace talks with Putin

Trump tariffs: Pakistan to boost US imports, investments, Aurangzeb tells Bloomberg

Aurangzeb highlights Pakistan’s macroeconomic stability at G-24 meeting

PM Shehbaz, President Erdogan demand immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Pakistan reiterates pledge to IMF on economic reforms

At least 20 feared killed in attack on tourists in Indian held Kashmir, security sources say

Pakistan, Malaysia explore digital finance alliance

KSE-100 Index ends flat after range-bound trading

PSL 10: Yasir, Ubaid hand Multan Sultans their first win

Gold continues to soar, gains further Rs5,900 to hit fresh record high in Pakistan

Rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Read more stories