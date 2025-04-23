AIRLINK 182.71 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (1.41%)
Pakistan Print 2025-04-23

ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM

Recorder Report Published 23 Apr, 2025 05:50am

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Tuesday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and three other PTI leaders in two cases related to a last year’s protest by the party.

Along with KP CM Gandapur, the court issued warrants for the arrest of PTI leaders Hammad Azhar, Saeed Sandhu and Shahbaz Ahmed.

Earlier, the investigating officer (IO) stated that on October 5, 2024, the PTI held a protest in Lahore during which stones were pelted at the police. He said the investigation into these cases needed to be completed and for this purpose, the suspects were summoned multiple times to join the investigation. However, he said, despite the summons, the suspects did not appear despite issuance of bailable arrest warrants.

The IO stated that the arrest of the suspects was necessary; therefore, non-bailable arrest warrants should be issued. The cases have been registered against the PTI leaders at Lorry Adda and Masti Gate police stations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

ATC Ali Amin Gandapur KP CM

