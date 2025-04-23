AIRLINK 182.71 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (1.41%)
Markets Print 2025-04-23

IT and industrials drag Sri Lankan shares lower

Reuters Published 23 Apr, 2025 05:50am

COLOBO: Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Tuesday, dragged by information technology and industrial stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled 0.28% lower at 15,555.86 points.

Lion Brewery and Diesel and Motor Engineering were the top losers by index points, down 46 points and 41.25 points, respectively, on the day.

Trading volume on the index fell to 36.58 million shares from 42.36 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover dipped to 991.44 million Sri Lankan rupees ($3.3 million) from 1.17 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 88.86 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 966.93 million rupees, the data showed.

