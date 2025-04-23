AIRLINK 182.71 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (1.41%)
BOP 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-8.49%)
CNERGY 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.4%)
CPHL 94.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.07%)
FCCL 46.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.52%)
FFL 16.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.74%)
FLYNG 28.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.52%)
HUBC 145.78 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.37%)
HUMNL 13.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2%)
KOSM 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.12%)
MLCF 67.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-3.08%)
OGDC 213.28 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.49%)
PACE 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
PAEL 47.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
PIAHCLA 17.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.17%)
PIBTL 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-6.24%)
POWER 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (5.32%)
PPL 170.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.09%)
PRL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.93%)
PTC 22.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.81%)
SEARL 95.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.82%)
SSGC 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-2.93%)
SYM 15.61 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (10.01%)
TELE 7.47 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.75%)
TPLP 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.01%)
TRG 66.89 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.97%)
WAVESAPP 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.82%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.5%)
YOUW 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.41%)
BR100 12,676 Decreased By -26.4 (-0.21%)
BR30 38,139 Decreased By -118.5 (-0.31%)
KSE100 118,430 Increased By 47 (0.04%)
KSE30 36,403 Increased By 8.1 (0.02%)
Apr 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-04-23

Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 23 Apr, 2025 05:50am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) handled 27,672 tons of cargo comprising 20,514 tons of import cargo and 7,158 tons of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 Hours.

The total import cargo of 20,514 comprised 2,274 tons of containerized cargo & 18,240 tons of liquid cargo.

The total export cargo of 7,158 comprised 7,158 tons of containerized cargo.

Around three ships namely Hmm Green, Apl Antwerp & Theresa Pride berthed at KPT, while ships named Interasia Amplify, Kition M, X-Press Kohima, Sm Mahi, Dp World Jebel Ali & Beiling Bridge sailed from KPT.

PORT QASIM

A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a Liquefied Natural Gas carrier ‘Orion Saint’ left the port Tuesday morning, while another containers ship ‘Gulf Barakah’ expected to sail on Tuesday.

Cargo volume of 154,925 tonnes, comprising 122,210 tonnes imports cargo and 32,715 export cargo carried in 3,600 containers (1,800 TEUs Imports & 1,800 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 10 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, MSC Sarah-V, Top Fortune and Al-Kheesah carrying container, coal and LNG are expected to take berths at QICT, MW-4 and PGPCL are respectively on Tuesday, 22nd April, while two more container ships, Hyundai Hong-Kong and Marathopolis are expected to arrive at outer anchorage on Wednesday April 23.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Port Qasim Karachi Port Trust

Comments

200 characters

Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

Climate change woes: PM for more global funding

KE asks Power Div for consultation on NEP

Underutilisation of MTL: report yet to be submitted to PM

Poverty rate in country to stand at 42.4pc: World Bank

Country’s GDP growth revised downward by IMF

Minister seeks details of proposed energy policies

Canals project: Sanaullah contacts Sindh political parties

Road blockades in Sindh disrupt fuel supply to upcountry

Registered persons: FBR expands scope of sales tax suspension

Space technology: PM expresses his desire to enhance ties with China

Read more stories