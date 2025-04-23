Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) handled 27,672 tons of cargo comprising 20,514 tons of import cargo and 7,158 tons of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 Hours.

The total import cargo of 20,514 comprised 2,274 tons of containerized cargo & 18,240 tons of liquid cargo.

The total export cargo of 7,158 comprised 7,158 tons of containerized cargo.

Around three ships namely Hmm Green, Apl Antwerp & Theresa Pride berthed at KPT, while ships named Interasia Amplify, Kition M, X-Press Kohima, Sm Mahi, Dp World Jebel Ali & Beiling Bridge sailed from KPT.

PORT QASIM

A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a Liquefied Natural Gas carrier ‘Orion Saint’ left the port Tuesday morning, while another containers ship ‘Gulf Barakah’ expected to sail on Tuesday.

Cargo volume of 154,925 tonnes, comprising 122,210 tonnes imports cargo and 32,715 export cargo carried in 3,600 containers (1,800 TEUs Imports & 1,800 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 10 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, MSC Sarah-V, Top Fortune and Al-Kheesah carrying container, coal and LNG are expected to take berths at QICT, MW-4 and PGPCL are respectively on Tuesday, 22nd April, while two more container ships, Hyundai Hong-Kong and Marathopolis are expected to arrive at outer anchorage on Wednesday April 23.

