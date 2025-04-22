AIRLINK 179.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.34%)
‘Need for making joint efforts to reduce wheat field fire incidents’

Published April 22, 2025

LAHORE: Expressing serious concern over the 164 wheat crop fire incidents in the last 48 hours, the Secretary Emergency Services Department, Dr Rizwan Naseer emphasized the need for making coordinated efforts to reduce such type of fire incidents.

He called for raising awareness among farmers, activation of Community Emergency Response Teams (CERTs) and timely calls to the emergency service (Rescue 1122) for swift response.

During video link meeting, Divisional Emergency Officers of Punjab briefed about an alarming increase in wheat crop fire incidents during last 48 hours in their respective divisions.

Rescue 1122 Nankana responded 20 wheat crop fire incidents. Likewise, 16 crop fire incidents responded in Sheikhupura, 12 in DG khan, 11 in Hafizabad, 10 in Khenewal and 95 wheat crop fire incidents in remaining districts of Punjab by Fire & Rescue team of Punjab Emergency Services in respective districts.

During these 164 fire crop incidents, 750 acres of wheat crops affected and thousands of acre saved by timely response of Punjab Emergency Service.

Dr Rizwan Naseer advised farmers to take preventive measures to avoid wheat crop fires by creating fire breaks around fields and avoiding stubble burning. He advised the formers to maintain harvesting machinery to prevent accidental sparks to instigate fire during harvesting. He also directed Rescue 1122 Fire & Rescue teams to stay on high alert, ensure rapid response and maintain close coordination with local communities for timely control of crop fire incidents.

He directed the District Emergency Officers (DEOs) to activate Community Emergency Response Teams (CERTs) for early detection, quick local response and to timely call to the Rescue Control Room at the earliest stage in case of such fire incidents. He also instructed DEOs to initiate public awareness campaigns at the village level to educate farmers on fire prevention in wheat crops.

