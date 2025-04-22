LHC dispose of Asif Javed case

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday disposed of a case of Asif Javed, who had self-immolated in the court premises, after a multinational beverage company handed over compensation cheques worth rupees seventy-five million to his two widows on humanitarian grounds.

The cheques were presented in court by the private company during the proceedings.

The court ordered the disbursement of rupees 37.5 million each to the two widows of the deceased.

Late Asif was a union leader at the Kabirwala plant of a multinational food and beverage company.

The company had dismissed him in 2015 along with other employees from their jobs, allegedly due to his union activities.

A labour court and the National Industrial Relations Commission (NIRC) had ordered the reinstatement of these employees along with the payment of their dues.

However, the company challenged the NIRC’s decision in the Lahore High Court, where the case remained pending. Due to the delay in the court’s verdict, Asif had become disheartened and resorted to the extreme act of committing suicide.

