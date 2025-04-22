KE-NTDC interconnection project to benefit consumers: minister

KARACHI: Sindh Energy Minister Syed Nisar Hussain Shah said that the interconnection project between K-Electric and NTDC will be pivotal in supplying affordable electricity to the electricity consumers of Karachi.

He expressed these views while presiding over a review meeting held on Monday attended by K-Electric CEO, NEPRA Member Technical Rafiq Sheikh, and MD NTDC among others.

The minister assured the meeting that the governments of Sindh and Balochistan would collaborate to resolve any issues hindering the project. He emphasised the importance of overcoming all obstacles for the wider national and public interest, noting that once the project is operational at full capacity, it will facilitate the supply of cheaper electricity from the national grid to Karachi, benefiting both residential and industrial users. In November 2024, the interconnection capacity is expected to reduce fuel costs by Rs.5per unit, resulting in an overall savings of Rs.24 billion, showcasing the project's potential impact.

Nisar Shah said that efforts would be made to eliminate any hurdles regarding the acquisition of right-of-way land for the project. He stated that the government's focus is on sustainable and collaborative energy solutions that make electricity cheaper, support industrial growth, and ensure long-term energy security. This project is an important part of national efforts to strengthen Karachi as a central piece of Pakistan's economy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025