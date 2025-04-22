AIRLINK 180.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-0.67%)
BOP 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.24%)
CNERGY 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CPHL 95.23 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.03%)
FCCL 46.52 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.74%)
FFL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.09%)
FLYNG 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.85%)
HUBC 145.24 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (1.73%)
HUMNL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.06%)
KEL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.66%)
KOSM 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.07%)
MLCF 69.44 Increased By ▲ 3.93 (6%)
OGDC 212.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.31%)
PACE 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PAEL 47.89 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (2.77%)
PIAHCLA 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.94%)
PIBTL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
POWER 13.54 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (9.99%)
PPL 170.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.05%)
PRL 34.67 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.17%)
PTC 22.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.96%)
SEARL 95.83 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.93%)
SSGC 43.37 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.12%)
SYM 14.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.83%)
TPLP 9.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TRG 65.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
WAVESAPP 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.51%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
YOUW 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
BR100 12,702 Increased By 113.8 (0.9%)
BR30 38,258 Increased By 378.2 (1%)
KSE100 118,383 Increased By 1067.8 (0.91%)
KSE30 36,395 Increased By 278.8 (0.77%)
Apr 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-04-22

KE-NTDC interconnection project to benefit consumers: minister

Recorder Report Published April 22, 2025 Updated April 22, 2025 07:24am

KARACHI: Sindh Energy Minister Syed Nisar Hussain Shah said that the interconnection project between K-Electric and NTDC will be pivotal in supplying affordable electricity to the electricity consumers of Karachi.

He expressed these views while presiding over a review meeting held on Monday attended by K-Electric CEO, NEPRA Member Technical Rafiq Sheikh, and MD NTDC among others.

The minister assured the meeting that the governments of Sindh and Balochistan would collaborate to resolve any issues hindering the project. He emphasised the importance of overcoming all obstacles for the wider national and public interest, noting that once the project is operational at full capacity, it will facilitate the supply of cheaper electricity from the national grid to Karachi, benefiting both residential and industrial users. In November 2024, the interconnection capacity is expected to reduce fuel costs by Rs.5per unit, resulting in an overall savings of Rs.24 billion, showcasing the project's potential impact.

Nisar Shah said that efforts would be made to eliminate any hurdles regarding the acquisition of right-of-way land for the project. He stated that the government's focus is on sustainable and collaborative energy solutions that make electricity cheaper, support industrial growth, and ensure long-term energy security. This project is an important part of national efforts to strengthen Karachi as a central piece of Pakistan's economy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

power sector Sindh Energy Minister Power consumer Syed Nisar Hussain Shah KE NTDC interconnection project

Comments

200 characters

KE-NTDC interconnection project to benefit consumers: minister

BHC declares: Agri income levy falls under provincial jurisdiction

Minister launches Season-2 of Uraan innovation hub

Trade, consular affairs and culture: Pakistan, UAE take big step to boost ties

Massive turnout at expatriates’ event: The PM was all smiles

Decisions, orders: Ministries’ delay ‘tactics’ draw the ire of SIFC’s EC

Authorised by AGPR: CPPA-G receives Rs148.75bn from SBP on TDS account

28 newly-appointed TIOs: MoC initiates pre-departure training programme

Telenor’s and Orion’s acquisition: CCP decision delay threatens pact: PTCL chief

Performance scheme: FBR’s low-level employees protest denial of benefits

Taxpayers irked as IRS incorrectly marks them as ‘non-active’

Read more stories