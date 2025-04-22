AIRLINK 180.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-0.67%)
Pakistan Print 2025-04-22

ATC extends interim bail of PTI leader till May 21

Fazal Sher Published 22 Apr, 2025 05:55am

ISLAMABAD: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Tahir Sadiq till May 21 in cases registered against him in connection with the November 26 protest.

ATC judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain, while hearing five pre-arrest bail applications of PTI leader, approved an extension in his bail in different cases registered against him at Aabpara, Margalla, Tarnol and Koshar police stations.

PTI leader Sadiq appeared before the court along with his legal team.

Meanwhile, a judicial magistrate, Ahmed Shehzad Gondal, hearing cases against PTI workers registered under the Peaceful Assembly and Public Order (PAPO) Act, 2024, in connection with the November 26 protest, expressed displeasure over the absence of the defence counsel. “I am giving a final opportunity to the defence lawyers,” the judge remarked. If cross-examination of the witnesses is not conducted tomorrow by the defence counsel, the right to cross-examination will be forfeited, the judge said.

Due to the absence of the defence counsel, the scheduled cross-examination of witnesses could not take place. Consequently, the court took a short break.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

