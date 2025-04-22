AIRLINK 180.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-0.67%)
Markets Print 2025-04-22

Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 22 Apr, 2025 05:55am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 290,897 tonnes of cargo comprising 214,891 tonnes of import cargo and 76,006 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 Hours.

The total import cargo of 214,891 comprised of 113,959 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 34,764 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 734 tonnes of Chickpeas & 65,434 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 76,006 comprised of 60,103 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 638 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 7,069 tonnes of Barite Lumps, 7,069 tonnes of Cement & 3,508 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

Around, 08 ships namely Xin Lian Chang, Beijing Bridge, X-Press Kohima, Sm Mahi, Paros, Mol Presence & Prince Khaled berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, Xin Lian Chang, African Blue Crane, Ocean Tianbao & Cscl Neptune sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, SSL Brahmaputra and Twin Delight left the port Monday morning, while three more ships, Kashi, Aquavita Bay and Maritime Guardian are expected to sail on Monday.

Cargo volume of 149,460 tonnes, comprising 140,259 tonnes imports cargo and 9,201 export cargo carried in 1,256 Containers (1,130 TEUs Imports &126 TEUs Export)was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 11 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them six ships, Gulf Barakah, Georgios-P, Valianta, Zahra, Jipro Neftis and Annita scheduled to load/offload Container, Cement, Palm oil, Chemicals, Gas oil and Coal are expected to take berths at QICT, MW-2, LCT, EVTL, FOTCO and PIBT are respectively on today Monday21st April, while two more container ships, SM Mahi and MSC Sarah-V are due to expected arrive at outer anchorage on Tuesday 22nd April, 2025.

