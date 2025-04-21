AIRLINK 181.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.06%)
BOP 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
CNERGY 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
CPHL 94.83 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.6%)
FCCL 46.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
FFL 15.73 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
FLYNG 28.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.53%)
HUBC 143.88 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.78%)
HUMNL 13.24 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.85%)
KEL 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.66%)
KOSM 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.38%)
MLCF 65.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 213.12 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.11%)
PACE 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
PAEL 46.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.17%)
PIAHCLA 18.21 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.22%)
PIBTL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.32%)
POWER 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.81%)
PPL 170.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.23%)
PRL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
PTC 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.92%)
SEARL 95.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
SSGC 43.15 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.6%)
SYM 14.37 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.27%)
TELE 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.5%)
TPLP 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
TRG 65.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.31%)
WAVESAPP 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
YOUW 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
BR100 12,581 Decreased By -7.9 (-0.06%)
BR30 37,912 Increased By 32.4 (0.09%)
KSE100 118,210 Increased By 894.9 (0.76%)
KSE30 36,420 Increased By 303.8 (0.84%)
Deportations, govt firings and wars in Gaza, Ukraine: Thousands of protesters rally against Trump across US

Published 21 Apr, 2025 05:42am

WASHINGTON: Thousands of protesters rallied in Washington and other cities across the US on Saturday to voice their opposition to President Donald Trump’s policies on deportations, government firings, and the wars in Gaza and Ukraine.

Outside the White House, protesters carried banners that read “Workers should have the power,” “No kingship,” “Stop arming Israel” and “Due process,” media footage showed.

Some demonstrators chanted in support of migrants whom the Trump administration has deported or has been attempting to deport while expressing solidarity with people fired by the federal government and with universities whose funding is threatened by Trump.

“As Trump and his administration mobilize the use of the US deportation machine, we are going to organize networks and systems of resistance to defend our neighbors,” a protester said in a rally at Lafayette Square near the White House.

Other protesters waved Palestinian flags while wearing keffiyeh scarves, chanting “free Palestine” and expressing solidarity with Palestinians killed in Israel’s war in Gaza. Some demonstrators carried symbols expressing support for Ukraine and urging Washington to be more decisive in opposing Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine.

Since his January inauguration, Trump and his billionaire ally, Elon Musk, have gutted the federal government, firing over 200,000 workers and attempting to dismantle various agencies.

The administration has also detained scores of foreign students and threatened to stop federal funding to universities over diversity, equity and inclusion programs, climate initiatives and pro-Palestinian protests. Rights groups have condemned the policies.

Near the Washington Monument, banners from protesters read: “hate never made any nation great” and “equal rights for all does not mean less rights for you.”

Demonstrations were also held in New York City and Chicago, among dozens of other locations. It marked the second day of nationwide demonstrations since Trump took office.

