ISLAMABAD: As part of efforts to expand diplomatic outreach, Pakistan and Oman on Sunday reviewed bilateral relations and expressed satisfaction with their growing cooperation, said the Foreign Office on Sunday.

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held a telephonic conversation with the Foreign Minister of Oman Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood al Busaidi, during which the duo discussed regional and international issues of mutual interest.

