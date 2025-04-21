AIRLINK 181.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-1.3%)
Pakistan Print 2025-04-21

Easter celebration held

Safdar Rasheed Published 21 Apr, 2025 05:42am

LAHORE: A grand Easter celebration was held at FGA Ground, Kot Lakhpat, here organized under the leadership of Pastor Anwar Fazal.

The event was attended by Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora and Federal Minister for Information and broadcasting Atta Tarar.

Arora distributed Easter grants among Christian families and joined the community in cutting the Easter cake. He stated that the Punjab government stands shoulder to shoulder with the Christian community in their celebrations and announced the distribution of Easter cheques to 10,000 families.

Federal Minister Atta Tarar, in his address, said that Easter is a message of love, sacrifice, and hope. He expressed pride in the fact that all religious festivals of minorities are celebrated with full respect and enthusiasm in the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

