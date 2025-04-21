Mayor inaugurates Empress Market parking facility

KARACHI: Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab announced that KMC has created modern parking system for vehicles in Saddar and is arranging more parking spaces. Soon, parking facilities will also be introduced at Boulton Market.

The parking area at Empress Market can accommodate 600 vehicles, including 300 motorcycles and 300 cars. Resolving the major parking issue in the city center, Saddar. This facility will improve traffic flow and provide great convenience to citizens.

Under the slogan of “A New Day and Development Work by KMC,” another project has been inaugurated today. “We have decided to address the problems faced by visitors, residents, and shopkeepers here,” he said. The parking issue in the heart of Saddar causes vehicles to park on roads, narrowing the streets and leading to traffic jams. He expressed these views while speaking to media representatives after inaugurating the Empress Market parking area on Sunday.

Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad, City Council Parliamentary Leader Karamullah Waqasi, Deputy Parliamentary Leader Dil Muhammad, and other elected officials were also present on the occasion.

Mayor Karachi stated, “I am ready to take over the existing parking plaza in Saddar from KDA. People passing through this area face daily difficulties, with parking being the biggest issue. Citizens should cooperate in making this project successful. I urge people not to park on roads, as it causes traffic congestion. This is a major practical step to reduce traffic pressure.”

“Our target is to expedite work on the Empress Market project. We decided to resolve the parking issue in the first phase. In the second phase, we will provide better space for meat vendors in the market, and in the third phase, we will improve the vegetable section,” he added.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab, Mayor of Karachi, said, “We are working to fulfill the promises made by Bilawal Bhutto to the people of Karachi, along with the Sindh Chief Minister. Therefore, I request the public to cooperate in ongoing development projects.”

Regarding the canal issue, he said, “The Pakistan Peoples Party’s stance is clear. We supported this government unconditionally to ensure fair distribution of resources. Cutting off someone’s water and giving it to others is not the right way to solve the water issue. Food security is important, but it does not mean our water should be diverted to others. Punjab’s ministers mishandled this matter, and the Prime Minister should cancel this project.”

The Mayor further said, “Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori has also been asked to secure the city’s rights from the federal government. When I met the Prime Minister, I presented Karachi’s case, and soon I will write to the Prime Minister for Karachi’s development package, which MQM has failed to deliver.”

He added, “The railway space where weddings are held, should be handed over to KMC so that parking space can be built there. Mayor invited the opening date of Boulton Market parking space by 30th June. The Mina Bazaar underpass at Karimabad will be completed by August 30. Denso Hall will be opened to the public by April 30.

