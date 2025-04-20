AIRLINK 181.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-1.3%)
Pakistan Print 2025-04-20

Rs10bn defamation suit: IK’s counsel cross- examines Shehbaz via video link

Published 20 Apr, 2025 02:50am

LAHORE: A counsel of former PTI chairman on Saturday partially cross-examined Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, through a video link, in a Rs 10 billion defamation suit against Imran Khan.

Additional District & Sessions Judge (AD&SJ) Yalmaz Ghani presided over the cross examination proceedings which were disrupted once due to a power outage.

The judge adjourned the remaining cross-examination of Shehbaz till April 25.

The suit filed by the Prime Minister said Imran Khan wrongly accused Shehbaz of offering Rs 10 billion to him through a common friend in exchange for withdrawing the case of Panama Papers from the Supreme Court.

Before the start of the cross-examination, Shehbaz took an oath, affirming that he would speak the truth and nothing but the truth. The prime minister’s counsel Mustafa Ramday was also present with him.

Responding to the queries posed by the defendant’s counsel, PM Shehbaz Sharif testified that he had not made any television channel owner or employee a party in the defamation suit.

He confirmed that the allegations in question were made during the broadcasts of two television programs, but he did not know from which city those programs were aired.

During the cross-examination, Shehbaz stated that the former PTI chairman had never made such allegations to his face.

Asked whether Imran Khan had ever directly published or broadcast a statement against him, the prime minister said all the accusations were made by Imran Khan himself during television appearances.

He further stated that he personally signed the defamation suit and that the oath commissioner had come to him to verify the claim. Responding to another question, Shehbaz said he could not recall whether he was the president of the PML-N in 2017 when the allegations were made.

He also affirmed that in 2017, the defendant was the chairman of his party and also admitted that the defendant had always been a political rival to the PML-N and never an ally.

The PM said Imran Khan leveled baseless allegations on him. He sought a decree for recovery of Rs 10 billion as compensation from the defendant for publication of defamatory content.

