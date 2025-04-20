CM Maryam invites EU cos to Punjab for investment

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has invited the EU companies to invest in education, IT, green energy and health sectors in Punjab.

“Arrival of European Union’s parliamentary delegation is a manifestation of strong, peaceful and friendly bilateral relations,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif while warmly welcoming the European Union’s Parliamentary Delegation for South Asia (DSAS) to discuss matters related to mutual interests, bilateral relations, trade, education and investment.

The CM agreed to further strengthen bilateral relations for trade, peace, development and common goals. She said, “Pakistan values its reliable friendship with the European Union. EU is not only Pakistan’s trading partner but also a voice of stability in the world. GSP Plus has greatly improved Pakistan’s exports to the European Union, especially in the textile sector. We are taking steps to fulfil all EU requirements including human rights and labour reforms.”

The Chief Minister said, “Punjab is the heart of Pakistan’s economy, providing a conducive business environment for investment. We want to increase cooperation with the European Union in agriculture, energy, digital infrastructure and environmental projects.”

She said, “Pakistan’s youth are talented and dynamic, training courses are being conducted to connect them to the global job market. I am happy that Pakistani students are among the top recipients of Erasmus Mundus scholarships for the third year in a row.” She underscored, “Pakistan is committed to regional and global peace.”

EU delegation appreciated Punjab government’s innovative initiatives.

