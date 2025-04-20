AIRLINK 181.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-1.3%)
BOP 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.8%)
CNERGY 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CPHL 94.26 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-2.26%)
FCCL 46.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FFL 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.57%)
FLYNG 28.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
HUBC 142.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 13.24 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.85%)
KEL 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.03%)
KOSM 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
MLCF 65.51 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.46%)
OGDC 212.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.56%)
PACE 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.34%)
PAEL 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.89%)
PIAHCLA 18.17 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (6.32%)
PIBTL 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.73%)
POWER 12.31 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.57%)
PPL 170.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.49%)
PRL 34.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.72%)
PTC 22.86 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.1%)
SEARL 94.95 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (2.2%)
SSGC 42.47 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (4.02%)
SYM 14.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TELE 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.96%)
TPLP 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
TRG 65.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.65%)
WAVESAPP 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.76%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
BR100 12,588 Increased By 72.3 (0.58%)
BR30 37,879 Decreased By -72.9 (-0.19%)
KSE100 117,316 Increased By 414.5 (0.35%)
KSE30 36,116 Increased By 183.7 (0.51%)
Japan crude import down

Reuters Published 20 Apr, 2025 02:50am

TOKYO: Japan’s customs-cleared crude oil imports fell 7.1% in the 2024 financial year from a year earlier, while the value of imported crude oil declined 5.7% to 10.65 trillion yen ($74.7 billion) due to lower oil prices, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said on Thursday. Japan, the world’s fourth-biggest crude buyer, imported 2.32 million barrels per day (134.67 million kilolitres) of crude oil for the year ended March 31, the preliminary data showed.

It marked the second consecutive year-on-year decline in volume and value, the MOF said. Japan’s imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in volume rose 1.5% to 65.87 million metric tons in the last financial year, while the value of imported LNG climbed 2% to 6.17 trillion yen.

Imports of thermal coal for power generation increased by 7.4% to 105.46 million tons, while the value of imported thermal coal fell 11.9%, the data showed.

For March, crude oil imports fell 13.6% to 2.19 million bpd (10.78 million kilolitres) of crude oil, the MOF said. Japan’s imports of LNG totalled 5.15 million tons last month, down 7.2% from a year earlier.

Imports of thermal coal for power generation increased by 8.8% in March to 8.31 million tons, the data showed. Following is a preliminary breakdown of energy imports for last month, with volumes of crude, oil products and gasoline/naphtha in million kilolitres; LNG, LPG and coal in million tons; values in million yen.

Crude Oil Brent crude oil

