NA Speaker reiterates Pakistan’s unwavering support for Palestine

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering support for Palestine and called for urgent global action to address the ongoing oppression and suffering of the Palestinian people.

He emphasised Pakistan’s long-standing position in favour of a sovereign, viable, and independent Palestinian state based on pre-1967 borders with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital. He drew a parallel with Indian illegally occupying Kashmir and drew the world’s attention to the plight of vulnerable and innocent Kashmiris braving the Indian aggression.

It is pertinent to mention that a parliamentary delegation from Pakistan, led by Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, participated in the inaugural meeting of the Group of Parliaments in Support of Palestine. The delegation comprises MNAs Shaista Pervaiz, Mir Amer Ali Khan Magsi, Asad Alam Niazi, and Atif Khan.

Furthermore , the 1st ever gathering of Parliaments was Convened in Istanbul at the invitation of Numan Kurtulmu?, Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of the Republic of Türkiye, for furthering the cause of collective commitment and to express solidarity with Palestine.

The landmark meeting brought together parliamentarians from across the world to strengthen collective efforts in advocating for the rights of the Palestinian people, the two-state solution, and an immediate end to the humanitarian crisis in Palestine. The discussions also centered on, inter alia, Increasing international recognition of the State of Palestine, condemning illegal settlements in Gaza and East Jerusalem, Protecting Palestinian cultural and religious heritage, upholding international law and humanitarian principles, and promoting a just and lasting peace in the Middle East.

On the sidelines of the gathering, the Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq held various bilateral meetings.

The Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, held significant bilateral meetings with the Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkiye, Numan Kurtulmu?, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC) of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saqr Ghobash and with Speaker of the House of Representatives, Parliament of Malaysia, Johari bin Abdul.

The counterparts pledged to deepen bilateral ties as well as parliamentary cooperation. The counterparts also resolved to maintain synchronised efforts in supporting the Palestinian and Kashmiri peoples’ legitimate struggles for self-determination at all international platforms.

It was also acknowledged that the formation of the Group of Parliaments in support of Palestine marks a major step in mobilising legislative bodies worldwide to take concrete action. Pakistan’s active participation underscores its firm commitment to justice for Palestine and its role as a vocal supporter for Palestine and Kashmir.

In his meeting with Rawhi Fattouh, President of the Palestinian National Council, Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq strongly condemned the targeting of Palestinian parliamentarians and underscored Pakistan’s tangible efforts to support Gaza, including: Establishment of the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund for Gaza and Lebanon, a unanimous parliamentary resolution denouncing Israeli atrocities, vigorous advocacy at the UN, OIC, IPU, and NAM.

Both sides agreed to deepen parliamentary engagement and work together for post-conflict reconstruction and global advocacy.

Speaker Sadiq also engaged with counterparts from Indonesia, reaffirming shared commitment to the Palestinian cause and highlighting the need for parliamentary unity to amplify the voice of oppressed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025