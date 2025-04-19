AIRLINK 181.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-1.04%)
Pakistan

Punjab govt has imposed no ban on meetings with PTI founder: Azma

Recorder Report Published April 19, 2025 Updated April 19, 2025 07:20am

LAHORE: While clarifying that the Punjab government has not imposed any restrictions on meetings with the PTI chairman, Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari said that PTI leaders are trying and failing to shift the blame for their internal conflicts onto the government.

“PTI themselves alter the lists of those who want to meet their leader, and then hold the Punjab government responsible,” Azma Bokhari said, adding: “These are all third-class political stunts designed purely for media attention.”

She added that according to jail rules, ordinary prisoners are allowed one meeting per week. However, the PTI founder has been granted the concession of two meeting days— Tuesday and Thursday. The list of visitors is also provided by PTI itself to jail authorities, she said.

“We have no issue with Aleema Khan or anyone else. It’s PTI members who have problems with each other,” she said, adding: “They should not bring their internal party disputes to the public streets.“Azma Bokhari further said that PTI leaders organize “made-to-order arrests” and weekly photo sessions outside Adiala Jail to gain public sympathy. “Their members voluntarily get into police vans and then disembark at the next intersection,” she remarked sarcastically.

She concluded by saying that the Punjab government is operating in accordance with the constitution and the law. “PTI should engage in serious politics instead of misleading the public with theatrics,” she advised.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

