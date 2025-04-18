AIRLINK 183.77 Increased By ▲ 6.32 (3.56%)
National Commission for Minorities Bill 2025 hailed

Nuzhat Nazar Published 18 Apr, 2025 05:52am

ISLAMABAD: The National Commission for Minorities Bill 2025, currently under review, marks a significant step toward fulfilling Pakistan’s constitutional promise to protect minority rights, said Senator Ali Zafar, convenor of the Sub-Committee of the Senate Functional Committee on Human Rights.

Chairing the meeting at the Parliament House, Senator Zafar emphasised the historical and constitutional importance of establishing a functional and independent institution for minority protection, citing Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s landmark speech on safeguarding minority rights as a guiding principle.

The meeting brought together a broad representation of lawmakers and human rights advocates, including Federal Minister for Law and Human Rights Senator Azam Nazir Tarar, Senator Khalil Tahir, Senator Danesh Kumar, Senator Gurdeep Singh, Minister Kesoo Mal Kheal Das, MNA Dr Darshan, and MNA Naveed Amir.

Briefing the Committee, Senator Azam Nazir Tarar shared details from his recent meeting with the Prime Minister, revealing the structure of the proposed commission. The National Commission for Minorities will comprise eight members — four from the government and four from the Parliament.

A Parliamentary Committee, including four members — two from the treasury and two from the opposition — will be nominated by the Speaker National Assembly, with similar nominations by the Chairman Senate.

In addition, two minority representatives from each province, aged at least 35 and experienced in human rights advocacy, will be part of the commission. The body will also have the authority to direct relevant local human rights institutions to take up cases within their domain.

The committee set a clear timeline for implementation: nominations for the commission are to be finalised within 30 days, with the full formation of the commission completed within 45 days.

The Sub-Committee’s recommendations will now be submitted to the Senate Functional Committee on Human Rights for further action.

