Paramedics and doctors strike: LHC seeks replies on contempt plea

Recorder Report Published April 18, 2025 Updated April 18, 2025 06:00am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday sought replies from the chief secretary and the secretary health Punjab by next Thursday on a contempt petition filed by Chairman Judicial Activism Penal (JAP) against the ongoing strike by paramedics and doctors.

The petitioner Azhar Siddique the high court in its 2019 order had restrained the doctors from observing strikes.

He said that due to frequent strikes of doctors and paramedics, emergency and outdoor services at major government hospitals come to a standstill, severely impacting patient care.

He said under the law, healthcare providers cannot suspend emergency services under any circumstances.

He, therefore, asked the court to suspend the licenses of the doctors and paramedics on strike and initiate contempt proceedings against them.

