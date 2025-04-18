AIRLINK 182.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.63%)
BOP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.42%)
CNERGY 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
CPHL 95.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.09%)
FCCL 46.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
FFL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
FLYNG 28.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.16%)
HUBC 142.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.48%)
HUMNL 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.92%)
KEL 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.35%)
KOSM 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.21%)
MLCF 66.00 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (2.21%)
OGDC 213.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.06%)
PACE 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.69%)
PAEL 46.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
PIAHCLA 17.73 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (3.74%)
PIBTL 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (4.12%)
POWER 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.49%)
PPL 172.40 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.38%)
PRL 34.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.55%)
PTC 22.52 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.58%)
SEARL 94.20 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.39%)
SSGC 42.39 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (3.82%)
SYM 14.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.92%)
TELE 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.9%)
TRG 65.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.32%)
WAVESAPP 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.78%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
YOUW 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
BR100 12,523 Increased By 6.5 (0.05%)
BR30 37,997 Increased By 44.6 (0.12%)
KSE100 117,094 Increased By 192.9 (0.16%)
KSE30 36,008 Increased By 75.6 (0.21%)
Apr 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-04-18

Tensions flare in Punjab PA: Govt, opposition clash over wheat procurement policies

Hassan Abbas Published April 18, 2025 Updated April 18, 2025 08:01am

LAHORE: Tension on Thursday flared in the session of the Punjab Assembly as the government and opposition clashed over wheat procurement policies.

Chaired by Panel of Chairpersons Samiullah Khan, the session began 47 minutes late. The absence of ministers during a general discussion on wheat procurement sparked outrage, with both treasury and opposition members uniting in criticism. The opposition slammed the government’s alleged lack of interest in addressing farmers’ concerns.

During the session, Parliamentary Secretary for Agriculture Usama Laghari’s unsatisfactory responses angered Samiullah Khan, who expressed frustration, stating, “Referring matters to committees instead of answering in the house is regrettable—responses should be given here.”

During the provincial assembly session, lawmakers strongly criticized the government for delaying the announcement of the wheat support price and demanded immediate action. Pakistan Peoples Party member Ali Haider Gillani stated that the entire country’s eyes are on Punjab, and the government must declare a support price for wheat to protect farmers. He argued that farmers cultivated wheat based on government promises, but those commitments remain unfulfilled. Raising concerns, he questioned what would happen to crops sown across 15 million acres if the support price is not announced. He also criticized the absence of the agriculture minister in the assembly, stressing that the government must provide relief to farmers.

Government member Saeed Akbar Nawani shared that wheat was cultivated on 16.48 million acres last year, compared to 16.51 million acres this year. He acknowledged that policies are made for public welfare but often fail to deliver tangible benefits. Questioning the solar panel scheme, he pointed out that farmers earn 800,000 rupees while companies profit 1 million rupees. He warned that if the wheat crisis is not resolved, next year’s wheat cultivation will suffer, forcing the country to import wheat and incur foreign exchange losses.

The debate highlighted growing frustration among lawmakers over the government’s handling of agricultural policies, with fears of long-term economic repercussions if immediate measures are not taken.

Opposition member Sajjad Warraich said the government is oppressing farmers, and due to its policy of not purchasing wheat, farmers are cursing the authorities.

Meanwhile, another opposition member, Usama Gujjar, claimed that farmers in India are earning profits on wheat, while in Pakistan farmers’ electricity meters are being removed. He urged the government to implement farmer-friendly policies, including the elimination of interest rates.

On the other hand, government member Sher Ali Khan pointed out that wheat is cultivated in every village of Punjab, but the absence of the agriculture minister and the arrival of a parliamentary secretary instead reflect the government’s lack of interest. He mentioned that farmers were encouraged to cultivate wheat, but now the government is refusing to buy it. He issued a warning that if the wheat procurement policy is not announced within ten days, farmers will not be able to bear the financial losses.

In the Punjab Assembly, the opposition protested against the arrest of opposition leader Ahmed Khan Bhachhar and other leaders, chanting slogans and staging a walkout from the house. During the protest, there was a heated exchange between government member Uzma Kardar and opposition members. After the protest, opposition member Sheikh Amtiaz pointed out the lack of quorum.

The Panel of Chairpersons, Agha Ali Haider, ordered the bells to be rung for five minutes. However, as the quorum was not met, the Panel of Chairpersons adjourned the Punjab Assembly session until tomorrow, April 18, at 2 PM.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Wheat Punjab Punjab assembly wheat procurement policies

Comments

200 characters

Tensions flare in Punjab PA: Govt, opposition clash over wheat procurement policies

Rupee posts marginal gain against US dollar

Jul-Mar FDI up 14pc to $1.644bn YoY

KE claims it has no contribution to circular debt

Nepra reserves verdict on KE’s Rs76.034bn write-off plea

PM, Hungarian FM discuss trade, investment

Hungary backs extension of GSP+ status beyond 2027

Balochistan’s share in NFC Award doubled: PM

Pakistan, BD resume FOC talks after 15 years

PIDE Conference: Dar advocates NFC Award revisit

Insurance industry: CCP asks FBR to remove ST anomalies

Read more stories