World Hemophilia Day: CM for improving lives of affected people

LAHORE: “We express solidarity with all people affected by hemophilia, we are with them,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif in her message on World Hemophilia Day.

She added, “We are determined to fight every rare disease including hemophilia with knowledge, compassion and a better health system. Hemophilia is a silent ordeal, requiring patience and continuous medical care. We are creating facilities for those who suffer silently.”

The CM said, “Punjab government is striving to improve lives of people affected by all rare and dangerous diseases. Modern treatment of patients, uninterrupted supply of medicines and training of expert doctors are among our priorities. The Punjab government supports every step that ensures human dignity, better health and equal opportunities.”

