Farmers reject Rs15bn wheat relief package

Zahid Baig Published 18 Apr, 2025 05:52am

LAHORE: Various farmers’ organizations have rejected the Rs 15 billion relief package recently announced by the Punjab government for wheat growers, demanding a fair and just price for their produce that truly reflects their efforts and rising input costs.

Kissan Ittehad Pakistan (KIP) Central Chairman Khalid Hussain Bath criticized the package, calling it a “relief for capitalists and mafias rather than farmers.” He termed the initiative “a new avenue for corruption” rather than meaningful support for the agricultural community.

Bath particularly denounced the Electronic Warehouse Receipt (EWR) system, saying it was designed to benefit wealthy stakeholders while burdening small farmers. “You can only implement a European-style system when you provide European-level relief and infrastructure,” he said. “Small farmers don’t need storage receipts - they’re being trapped in banking red tape and unnecessary documentation which is grossly unjust.”

He further criticized the government’s token support, stating, “A mere Rs 2,727 per farmer is nothing but a lollipop - completely unacceptable.” Bath also condemned the dismantling of PASSCO and the Food Department, warning that this move would only deepen corruption.

“No official support price for wheat has been announced. Farmers are being deceived,” he asserted.

Bath concluded by warning of escalating action. “Kissan Ittehad will unveil its next strategy tomorrow - the government is in for a major surprise,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Kissan Rabita Committee (PKRC) has outrightly rejected the “Farmers’ Package” announced by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, declaring it a blatant betrayal of small-scale farmers, peasants, and rural communities.

