Sri Lankan shares end flat

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan markets closed largely unchanged on Thursday as losses in energy stocks and utilities offset gains across other sectors.

The CSE All-Share index settled 0.06% lower at 15,616.57 points. It gained 0.6% in the week.

Mercantile Shipping was the top percentage loser on the index, down 10.7%, while UB Finance was the top percentage gainer, up 16.7%.

Trading volume on the index rose to 33.3 million shares from 30.2 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover advanced to 841.2 million Sri Lankan rupees ($2.8 million) from 792.8 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth about 17 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 826.3 million rupees, the data showed.