Nikkei climbs on upbeat US trade talks

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average bounced back on Thursday from the previous session’s declines, helped by a weaker yen after the first round of closely watched trade negotiations between Tokyo and Washington were lauded by President Donald Trump.

The equity benchmark also staged a late, tech-led push higher in the final hour after Taiwanese chip major TSMC posted first-quarter

Profit that topped analyst estimates.

The Nikkei ended the day up 1.35% at 34,377.60, just off the session’s high, as it took back the ground it lost in Wednesday’s 1% slide.

The broader Topix added 1.29%. Japan’s chief negotiator, economy minister Ryosei Akazawa, met US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Trade Representative Jamieson on Wednesday, with President Donald Trump also making a surprise appearance.

Speaking to reporters after the discussions, which Trump had lauded on social media as making “big progress”, Akazawa said Washington wants a deal with Tokyo as a “top priority.”