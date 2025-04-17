AIRLINK 177.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.91 (-1.61%)
BOP 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
CNERGY 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
CPHL 96.24 Decreased By ▼ -4.17 (-4.15%)
FCCL 44.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.13%)
FFL 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.63%)
FLYNG 27.91 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
HUBC 141.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.41%)
HUMNL 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
KEL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.99%)
KOSM 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
MLCF 60.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.84%)
OGDC 211.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-1.22%)
PACE 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.7%)
PAEL 46.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.73%)
PIAHCLA 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.74%)
PIBTL 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.22%)
POWER 11.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.71%)
PPL 169.68 Decreased By ▼ -3.03 (-1.75%)
PRL 34.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-4.19%)
PTC 22.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.75%)
SEARL 94.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-2.13%)
SSGC 39.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-3.8%)
SYM 14.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.8%)
TELE 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.81%)
TPLP 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.6%)
TRG 65.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-2.86%)
WAVESAPP 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.2%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
YOUW 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,356 Decreased By -124.5 (-1%)
BR30 37,420 Decreased By -588 (-1.55%)
KSE100 116,020 Decreased By -755.4 (-0.65%)
KSE30 35,606 Decreased By -242.8 (-0.68%)
Apr 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-04-17

PFA sees 147pc surge in inspections, Rs400m fines imposed

Recorder Report Published April 17, 2025 Updated April 17, 2025 07:24am

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday in a performance report issued from January till now said that the authority conducted inspections at 315,934 points marking a 147% increase compared to 2023.

A total of 373 cases were registered and Rs400.9 million worth of fines imposed on 30,296 food points for violations of food safety regulations. As many as 883 units were sealed during the crackdown compared to 309 units sealed last year.

PFA DG Asim Javed added that the PFA disposed off 214,036kg unfit meat a 1542% increase and discarded 56,161 litres of substandard oil, 27,000 litres of beverages, 11,713kg pulses and 17,978kg of adulterated spices. Meanwhile, 312,562 litres of adulterated milk was also discarded, marking a 23.5% decrease from last year.

The DG PFA said the food authority launched 15 new initiatives in 2024 including a state-of-the-art School Nutrition Programme and public awareness campaigns such as Eat Safe Food, Eat Safe Kids and Eat Safe Women. A cartoon series for children and training sessions for Hajj pilgrims have also been introduced.

Furthermore, food labs have been established in all divisional headquarters, while Meat Safety Task Force & Dairy Safety Teams are ensuring meat and milk quality. A special wing has been formed for ghee and oil inspections and a dedicated district office is now operational in Murree for tourist safety.

He said the PFA has also initiated awareness campaigns in mosques and launched a paperless system for public facilitation. An e-learning system for housewives has been introduced to spread food safety awareness at the grassroots. The DG affirmed that all-out efforts are being made under the vision of Chief Minister Punjab to safeguard public health and eliminate food adulteration from society.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Punjab Food Authority PFA

Comments

200 characters

PFA sees 147pc surge in inspections, Rs400m fines imposed

Pakistan may buy more cotton, soybean from US

Issue of stuck 1,200 Iranian trucks: Summary to revise barter trade policy with Iran on the cards

Rightsizing: govt decides to axe 30,968 posts

PM lauds China’s role in IMF deal

Pleas against transfer of judges: federation submits reply

Revised terms rejected: Nepra hiring firm to conduct Halmore’s forensic audit

Libya boat tragedy: PM declares war on human traffickers

Move aims at facilitating businesses: KE agrees to share FCAs projections with regulator

SRO 592(1)/2025 attracts criticism from steel sector

Pre-suspension notices to taxpayers perturb PTBA

Read more stories