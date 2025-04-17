PFA sees 147pc surge in inspections, Rs400m fines imposed

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday in a performance report issued from January till now said that the authority conducted inspections at 315,934 points marking a 147% increase compared to 2023.

A total of 373 cases were registered and Rs400.9 million worth of fines imposed on 30,296 food points for violations of food safety regulations. As many as 883 units were sealed during the crackdown compared to 309 units sealed last year.

PFA DG Asim Javed added that the PFA disposed off 214,036kg unfit meat a 1542% increase and discarded 56,161 litres of substandard oil, 27,000 litres of beverages, 11,713kg pulses and 17,978kg of adulterated spices. Meanwhile, 312,562 litres of adulterated milk was also discarded, marking a 23.5% decrease from last year.

The DG PFA said the food authority launched 15 new initiatives in 2024 including a state-of-the-art School Nutrition Programme and public awareness campaigns such as Eat Safe Food, Eat Safe Kids and Eat Safe Women. A cartoon series for children and training sessions for Hajj pilgrims have also been introduced.

Furthermore, food labs have been established in all divisional headquarters, while Meat Safety Task Force & Dairy Safety Teams are ensuring meat and milk quality. A special wing has been formed for ghee and oil inspections and a dedicated district office is now operational in Murree for tourist safety.

He said the PFA has also initiated awareness campaigns in mosques and launched a paperless system for public facilitation. An e-learning system for housewives has been introduced to spread food safety awareness at the grassroots. The DG affirmed that all-out efforts are being made under the vision of Chief Minister Punjab to safeguard public health and eliminate food adulteration from society.

