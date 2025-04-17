PD praises PESCO for remarkable progress

PESHAWAR: The Power Division has commended the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) for its outstanding performance and significant reforms during the current fiscal year.

In a high-level meeting held at the Power Division, the Minister for Power, alongside Secretary Power expressed appreciation to Chairman Board of Directors PESCO, Himayatullah Khan and their team for the strides made by the company in improving operational efficiency and service delivery, said in an official statement here on Wednesday. The Power Division added that if current trend continues, there is strong likelihood that the T&D and recovery targets set for PESCO till June 2025 may be achieved.

The Minister for Power praised PESCO’s leadership for its dynamic and targeted initiatives that have led to a marked improvement in key performance indicators.

Particular recognition was given to the robust policy measures implemented under the stewardship of Chairman PESCO, which included industrial sector reforms, an aggressive crackdown on power theft, installation of smart and AMR meters, and a wide-reaching revenue recovery campaign. Thanks to these efforts, PESCO has achieved a noticeable reduction in transmission and distribution (T&D) losses - bringing the figure down to 34.73% in the current fiscal year from 36.02% in the previous year.

Simultaneously, revenue collection surged to an impressive 88.73%, reflecting enhanced operational efficiency and consumer compliance thus improving financial health of the company. Notably, during March 2025 alone, T&D losses were reduced and revenue recovery improved by 4% compared to the same month in the previous year. As a result, financial losses dropped significantly to Rs. 8.06 billion in March 2025 from Rs. 12.06 billion in March 2024; a testament to the effectiveness of reforms.

It was also highlighted in the meeting that the Chairman of the Board of Directors PESCO, Himayatullah Khan, has placed a strong emphasis on implementing industrial reforms to ensure a reliable and uninterrupted power supply to the industrial sector.

These initiatives are set to significantly increase energy demand of PESCO while driving industrial growth and boosting the overall economy of the area.

Further emphasizing infrastructure development, PESCO has actively pursued the construction of new grid stations, energization of 11KV feeders, and strategic area planning. This includes separating good-paying areas and industrial consumers from general consumers to optimize supply and revenue outcomes.

In a technological leap, PESCO has introduced Automated Meter Reading Infrastructure to eliminate manual meter reading, ensuring accurate billing and minimizing human error. These advancements underscore the company’s commitment to modernization and transparency.

