Pakistan hosts Pak-Gulf Cooperation Council Anti-Narcotics Conference

ISLAMABAD: For the first time in history, Pakistan hosted the Pak-Gulf Cooperation Council Anti-Narcotics International Conference, said a press release.

The conference held in Islamabad, witnessed special participation from the heads of anti-narcotics departments of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries—Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman and Kuwait. Director Generals of Anti-Narcotics Forces from GCC countries also attended the conference. The participants unanimously agreed on the need for a joint strategy and collective measures to combat narcotics.

Federal Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control Mohsin Naqvi warmly welcomed the high-level delegations. Director General of ANF Pakistan, Major General Abdul Muyeed, extended his greetings to the DGs of Narcotics Control from the GCC nations.

Minister Mohsin Naqvi, in his address at the Pak-GCC Anti-Narcotics Conference, termed it a historic initiative aimed at strengthening global cooperation against drug trafficking, fostering bilateral relations, and formulating joint cross-border strategies. He thanked the heads of delegations from the UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, and GCC-CICCD.

He stated that the aim of the conference is to enhance international collaboration to tackle the global threat of drugs. He emphasized that this conference marks significant progress toward a drug-free world and a safer future. Pakistan’s Anti-Narcotics Force is playing a pivotal role in eradicating drugs alongside international partners.

Addressing the conference, Mohsin Naqvi said, “It is an honour and privilege for me to welcome you all to this important conference. Today, we are not just representatives of our states, but front-line soldiers on a global front, united in the fight against narcotics.”

Mosin Naqvi added that the presence of delegations from the Gulf countries is a testament to our shared commitment. He stressed the need to further strengthen the cooperation, exchange intelligence, and develop effective strategies to prevent drug trafficking and abuse. “We will ensure a safe future for our youth and societies,” he said.

Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control made it clear that the Government of Pakistan is fully prepared to expand cooperation with Gulf states in every area of anti-narcotics efforts. “We aim to promote collaboration in intelligence sharing, joint training, real-time communication, and forensic and technical cooperation. The support and partnership of Gulf countries will be key to our success,” he said.

