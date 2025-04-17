AIRLINK 178.98 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (0.86%)
Pakistan Print 2025-04-17

Dar, Iranian FM hold telephonic talk

Recorder Report Published April 17, 2025 Updated April 17, 2025 08:20am

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar received a telephone call from the Foreign Minister of Iran, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, wherein, the latter while offering condolences on the tragic death of eight Pakistanis in Iran assured full cooperation in bringing the perpetrators to justice and repatriating the mortal remains of the victims.

The Iran foreign minister also briefed Dar regarding the 12th April talks between Iran and the US in Oman, which the Dar appreciated and encouraged.

